More than 700 geocachers from 39 states — including Alaska — and Great Britain scoured the woods in the Rudy Mine area of Ben Hawes Park on Saturday, searching for hidden caches during the Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure’s opening day.
But that was just a fun day.
The real action is today in both the Rudy Mine area and in the nature center at Yellow Creek Park, Jesse Tuttle, executive director of AFK Geocaching and organizer of the Owensboro event, said Saturday.
He said MOGA, which is being held in Kentucky for the first time, “is typically the world’s largest annual geocaching competition mega event.”
The event, which started in 2004, is a hybrid of geocaching and orienteering.
“For those unfamiliar with geocaching, it’s a recreational activity of hunting and finding hidden objects,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said earlier.
He said, “Participants use global positioning system receivers and devices to find caches, which are waterproof containers with logbooks, trinkets and other fun swag-type items inside.”
The geocaches are hidden ammunition cases and cylinders with prizes in each.
GPS will take participants to the location of each case.
But Calitri said, “They might be buried in the ground, or they might be 10 feet up a tree.”
Tuttle said geocachers will descend on Yellow Creek Park on Sunday morning and hit the trails in the Rudy Mine area in the afternoon.
The closing ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Tuttle said MOGA events usually end on Sunday mornings, but with the Memorial Day weekend, this one has added an extra day.
Hard-core geocachers will be back at the Rudy Mine area at 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for 30 more geocaches, he said.
Tuttle said the extra event is designed to keep people in town longer and increase the economic impact of the event.
The economic impact of MOGA is expected to be around $400,000, Calitri said.
Tuttle said the woman from Alaska is spending 12 days in town, and most of the others are here for four or five days.
On Monday morning, after their 5:30 a.m. start, he said most will eat and maybe shop in town before heading home.
Tuttle said the trails in the Rudy Mine area wind around hills.
But some geocachers have decided to climb the hills to save time, he said.
“This is really an over-the-top experience,” he said.
Tuttle said Ross Leigh, county parks director; Tim Ross, the city’s public events director; and Calitri made the event happen.
“Without any one of them, it wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
Tuttle said, “I’ve had wonderful, wonderful feedback from those participating. It’s really over the top.”
He said most of the calls he was getting Saturday were asking about places to eat other than Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q.
“They were both full of geocachers,” he said.
The CVB is hoping the success of MOGA will land Owensboro GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, in 2023.
If that happens, it is expected to bring from 4,000 to 5,000 people to town and pump an estimated $1 million into the local economy.
MOGA is sponsored by the CVB, Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission.
This year’s event is called the “Barbeque, Bourbon and Bluegrass GeoTour.”
