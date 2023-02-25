MILLER TEACHER

Shirley Miller sings a song with her daycare children as they sit in a circle on Friday at the Trib Ball ”Free to Learn” Early Learning Center at H. L. Neblett Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Shirley Miller, teacher for the 2-year-old class at the H.L. Neblett Center, relocated to America from Africa several years ago and brought her passion for teaching with her.

“I love working with kids and it was something I really wanted to do, so when I got to the United States, I was looking for a daycare to work with,” she said.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.