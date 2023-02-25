Shirley Miller, teacher for the 2-year-old class at the H.L. Neblett Center, relocated to America from Africa several years ago and brought her passion for teaching with her.
“I love working with kids and it was something I really wanted to do, so when I got to the United States, I was looking for a daycare to work with,” she said.
Miller said marriage brought her over to the United States and her mother-in-law suggested she look into working at the Neblett Center.
“Back home, I was working with kids in a Montessori school,” she said. “I have been working at the Neblett Center for seven years.”
The Montessori Method was developed by Dr. Maria Montessori in the early 1900s. It is a child-centered way of education involving child-led activities in classrooms with children of varying ages.
Miller has noticed some differences in working with children at her former school in Africa compared to the Neblett Center.
“The ages of children in Africa are more spread out in a room and here; they separate them according to ages,” she said.
Another difference Miller has experienced between the two locations is the method of learning and teaching.
“Back home, it’s more of a Montessori way of teaching, so they learn through playing, but they also have the actual learning,” she said. “Here, I try to teach them colors and numbers but we do it through playing.”
Moving to America and working at the Neblett Center hasn’t come without hurdles.
“My biggest challenge has been my accent,” she said. “When I talk, I realize people find it difficult to understand me. Some people say I talk too fast. I get asked to repeat myself and I thought it was going to be hard.”
Miller became certified in early childhood development while in Africa, and after moving to America, she signed up for online classes, which was a requirement of working at the Neblett Center.
“I really enjoy working here with the kids, with the staff,” she said. “Everyone is so welcoming. On days when I’m sad or down, having fun with the kids brightens my day. They’re always there to make you smile.”
Even though working at the Neblett Center is her job, she said the money isn’t why she does it.
“It’s not about you chasing money,” she said. “I really do like working here.”
Despite not living there anymore, Miller continues to contribute to the community in Africa.
“Me and a group of friends donate to an orphanage in Ghana,” she said. “We send clothes, food, anything you can thing of. We do it around Christmastime.”
Miller said the Neblett Center will donate toys they do not need to the orphanage.
