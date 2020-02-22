With nearly six weeks left in the winter heating season, Audubon Area Community Services has about $1.4 million left in its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
LIHEAP’s crisis phase runs until March 31 or when the $1.4 million runs out, whichever happens first.
Compared to this time last year, Audubon Area has distributed about $25,000 more in LIHEAP funds, said Robyn Mattingly, director of social support services. However, the agency has seen a smaller number of applications.
Mattingly’s explanation: This year more residents sought help paying for bulk fuel — propane, wood and kerosene — and the price of those fuels has increased.
As far as the remaining $1.4 million, Mattingly said this winter’s comparatively warm weather has helped stretch the federal allocation.
During the crisis phase, households are eligible for up to $400 in heating assistance if they meet income eligibility requirements.
LIHEAP operates in two phases — subsidy and crisis. The subsidy phase ended in December 2019, and the crisis phase started in January.
To qualify for crisis phase funds, residents must receive a disconnect notice for their metered fuel sources or they must be within four days of running out of bulk fuel.
Bulk fuel clients also use electricity to run appliances, lights and furnace fans, so they are eligible for assistance with electric bills, too.
Assistance is administered on a first-come, first-served basis during the crisis phase.
Although Audubon Area has funds remaining, it cannot exceed the $400 cap per household. Residents who have reached that threshold may not request further assistance; however, those who have not hit that cap yet can seek additional help.
“We encourage people to come in before the last minute,” Mattingly said.
Some residents wait until they are minutes from having their electric or natural gas shut off. Others come after their utilities are disconnected, she said.
If people wait until their utilities are disconnected, they may incur additional charges, such as reconnect fees.
Last year, Audubon Area placed employees in rural areas with computers and scanners so they could more easily assist residents with applications.
Also, the agency’s officials understand not all work schedules are the same as Audubon Area’s office hours. Therefore, special arrangements may be made by calling an Audubon Area county office.
In addition, special accommodations may be made for people with disabilities or those who are homebound.
“We’ve had people who have been hospitalized, and their utilities are about to be shut off,” said Stacey Melton, Audubon Area’s LIHEAP manager.
In that case, they can send a designated representative to apply for LIHEAP on their behalf, Melton said. That person must bring a power of attorney or a handwritten note from the applicant, allowing the representative to act on the homeowner’s behalf.
To be eligible for LIHEAP, households live at or below 130% of the federal poverty level. In 2018, a one-person household’s gross monthly income could not exceed $1,316. A home with eight residents could not earn a gross monthly income higher than $4,592.
There also are guidelines for clients’ ownership of liquid assets.
When clients apply for assistance, they must bring documents to prove their eligibility.
Applicants should bring Social Security numbers or permanent residence cards for each member of the household, proof of all household income from the previous month, most current heating bill, statement from the landlord if heating is considered part of the rent agreement, statement from the utility company if the client participates in a pre-pay electric program, and the account number and name for heating fuel sources and electric bills.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
