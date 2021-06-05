The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people who can gather in one room means Junior Achievement of West Kentucky can sell another 100 tickets for its Owensboro Business Hall of Fame induction luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on June 17 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Tickets remain on sale until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Seats are $100 each and tables are $750 or $1,500 for priority seating.
The money benefits Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, which serves 13 counties and works with more than 20,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade each year.
For reservations, go to http://westky.ja.org or call 270-684-7291.
Wayne Foster, the late Jack Wells and the late Bill Kuegel are being honored this year.
Criteria for induction include “outstanding civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.”
Foster is president of American Patriot Getaways, a Daviess County-based company that manages more than 500 rental cabins in the Smoky Mountains.
He previously owned a computer company, The Systems Specialist.
Kuegel, 1924-2018, was an agribusiness leader in the community.
He owned farms and tobacco warehouses and served on the board of the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
Wells, 1955-2020, was a major player in Owensboro’s economy for decades.
He built a chain of health care facilities that were at one time the largest long-term health care company in Kentucky with more than 3,500 employees.
And in the past decade, Wells and Matt Hayden built the new Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Building, the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Alorica Building and Enclave at Riverfront Living downtown, bought Towne Square Mall and the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica St. and began redeveloping them.
The induction luncheon is sponsored by German American Bank.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
