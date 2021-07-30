Morris Family Homes of Owensboro, one of the largest independently owned funeral home chains in the state, is continuing to grow.
Nathan and Megan Everly Morris this week acquired Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home, which has three Indiana locations — The Gardner-Brockman Chapel and the Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home, both in Vincennes, and the Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home in Washington, Indiana.
That brings the number of funeral homes Morris Family Homes controls to nine, including those in Owensville, Indiana, and Caneyville, Edmonton, Glasgow, Hartford and Leitchfield in Kentucky.
The company, founded in 2015, also manages Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory at 519 Locust St.
Haley-McGinnis is owned by Megan Morris and her family.
Nathan Morris said the company’s funeral homes handle more than 1,500 funerals a year.
“We’ve had quite the growth and responsibility,” he said.
Morris said he and his wife continue to look for more funeral homes they can partner with.
“Many funeral homes are owned by second-, third- and fourth-generations,” he said. “Sometimes, the owners are ready to do something else. We continue to look for families we fit well with.”
Morris said, “We really work to be better each day than we were the day before. We want to be the premier service provider. It’s quite a responsibility.”
He said Morris Family Homes is bringing progressive ideas into an industry that has seen little change in two centuries.
“Funerals are more celebratory than solemn these days,” Morris said earlier. “They celebrate the person’s life. People don’t like to wear black and walk with their shoulders hunched over.”
He said, “Funerals aren’t cookie cutters anymore. It’s whatever you want. We ask about the person’s favorite snacks, their favorite color. We all dressed in Pittsburgh Steelers colors for one funeral and hung a Steelers banner across a wall for the family.”
Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home was founded in 1944.
It has been owned by David Goodwin, Tim Goodwin and Chris Sievers.
Morris said, “The core values of Morris Family Homes are a perfect match for those of Goodwin-Sievers. This will prove to be a wonderful continuation of the exquisite care that the good people of Vincennes and Washington, Indiana, deserve and have come to expect.”
In 2020, Morris Family Homes received the National Funeral Directors Association’s Pursuit of Excellence Award, which annually honors 147 funeral homes out of the 11,000 recognized funeral service establishments in 50 countries.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
