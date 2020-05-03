Nathan and Megan Morris have added another funeral home — Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton — to their growing chain.
Since 2015, when they created Morris Family Services, the couple has added locations in Hartford, Leitchfield, Caneyville and Glasgow as well Owensville, Indiana.
They also operate Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro.
The partnership with Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton County begins Friday, May 1.
A news release said that location will “capitalize on mutual support” from Morris Family Service’s A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in neighboring Barren County.
Butler Funeral Home has served Metcalfe County for two generations, it said.
Nathan Morris said, “This will prove to be a wonderful continuation of the exquisite care that the good people of Edmonton and Metcalfe County deserve and have come to expect.”
“This is good news for the people in both counties,” Kevin Beaty, manager of A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow, said in the news release.
He said his staff will assist Butler when called upon.
Larry Wilson, who has been with Butler Funeral Home for more than 40 years, said, “This is going to be a wonderful continuation of the standard of excellence to which we have held ourselves for generations.”
He will continue to serve as Butler’s operating manager, as well as Metcalfe County coroner.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
