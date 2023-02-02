MORRIS

Billed as “Mortician by day, musician by night,” Nathan Morris divides his time between performing and running 12 funeral homes, a monument company and a vault company.

 Photo by Lauren Elizabeth

As soon as he graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 2003, Nathan Morris headed for North Carolina to join Stereo Motion, a rock-edged pop band.

He toured with them for two years and then cut his first solo power pop rock CD, “Leaving Duraleigh,” in 2005.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.