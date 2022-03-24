The Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the fire station, 3741 Ashbyburg Road.
The annual fundraiser allows for the fire department to continue to maintain and upgrade its equipment, helping to ease the financial burden typically placed on small fire departments.
The event will also serve as an opportunity for community members to engage with firefighters and learn about the fire service and fire safety. All fire apparatus will be on display for all ages to enjoy.
Cost is $10 per plate.
