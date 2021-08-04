Last year, Daviess County government spent more than $4.7 million dollars responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, through purchasing protective equipment, covering expenses for the primary and general elections, providing relief funds to the community pandemic relief fund, and paying salaries for emergency responders.
Of the $4.760 million Fiscal Court spent on the pandemic between March and December last year, all but $20,125 was reimbursed.
The county received $4.739 million in reimbursements through the federal CARES Act, with most of that money going to cover salaries and benefits for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and detention center deputy jailers.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county started the fiscal year before the pandemic with a budget surplus, and ended the budget year following first four months of the pandemic with a surplus as well.
“When you strip out that (federal) money, we still came out with a surplus,” Mattingly said. “Our revenues are very diverse, so if there’s an issue (with one revenue source), it doesn’t affect us as much.”
The county’s biggest reimbursed expense was for law enforcement and emergency responders salaries and benefits. The CARES Act reimbursed the county for more than $4.429 million in salaries and benefits for the sheriff’s department, county fire department and detention center.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said deputies worked overtime during the pandemic, due to COVID19--related staff shortages.
“We worked a lot of overtime on shifts, due to shortages and not being able to get people hired in the academy,” Smith said.
The state law enforcement academy in Richmond was closed to cadets for several months.
“That put us eight months behind” in getting new deputies trained, Smith said. “We had scheduled a new hire to go in April, and that new hire didn’t get to go until the end of January.”
Some of the sheriff’s department’s overtime was also covered with a $60,000 grant the department shared with the jail, Smith said.
The sheriff’s office had four or five cases where deputies were quarantined after a COVID-19 diagnosis. County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said the fire department had few COVID-19 cases and didn’t have to work firefighters overtime.
“I never had it impact more than one (firefighter) off a crew,” Jeremy Smith said. The agency decontaminated equipment after ever run that potentially brought firefighters into contact with the coronavirus.
“I think it made a difference,” Jeremy Smith said.
The county was reimbursed $40,366 for personal protective equipment. The county fire department received PPE from Fiscal Court and Daviess Emergency Management, and also purchased PPE on its own, Jeremy Smith said.
“What we did have to do is start buying things in bulk,” he said. “... The hardest thing wasn’t the prices of the items. The hardest thing was trying to locate those items to purchase.”
CARES dollars also reimbursed the county for $150,000 commissioners pledged to the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund, which was established to help community organizations that provided pandemic relief.
The county was reimbursed very small amounts — ranging from $2,600 to $158, for COVID-19 testing and monitoring supplies, medical supplies, public health and sanitation supplies and communications.
The county received $113,379 in CARES reimbursements for elections equipment and supplies for the primary and general elections. CARES funds also helped cover poll worker salaries, and the county clerk’s office received a grant for additional worker costs.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty said reimbursement funds were funneled through the state Board of Elections.
“They paid for a lot of postage and envelopes,” McCarty said.
Federal funds also helped pay for renting voting sites for the election, McCarty said.
“That part of the budget went up a whole lot,” McCarty said.
The elections involved the use of large voting centers, clearing supplies, and protections for workers and voters.
“It was expensive, because of the scope,” McCarty said. “We’ve never done anything like it.”
County treasurer Jim Hendrix said the reimbursements “ultimately benefit the taxpayers.”
“The nice benefit of getting that reimbursement is it gives us funds to do other projects with, that we won’t have to raise money for,” Hendrix said.
“There was enough reimbursement money that we didn’t end up being out very much,” Hendrix said.
Mattingly said the county didn’t take on an recurring expenses using CARES Act dollars.
“At the end, you have to strip out the CARES and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, because it’s one-time” funding, Mattingly said.
County officials are still awaiting guidance on how ARPA dollars can be spent.
“We need to make sure we don’t create an ongoing expense, because when the ARPA (money) is gone, it’s gone,” Mattingly said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
