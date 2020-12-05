Most regional public school districts will keep all of their students on virtual learning until the winter break, with the hope of being able to return to some form of in-person learning in January.
Officials with Owensboro Public Schools, Ohio County Schools, McLean County Schools and Muhlenberg County Schools announced Thursday evening and Friday that they will keep all students on virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic until schools close for winter break.
Daviess County Public Schools officials previously announced students would be on virtual learning until at least Jan. 5.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all schools in Red Zone counties to go to virtual learning.
“With the governor’s mandate, we couldn’t come back even if we wanted to,” said Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools.
Red zone counties are those that have a seven-day average of 25 new cases of COVID-19 daily for every 100,000 residents. On Friday, the health department reported 119 new cases in Daviess County.
“We went ahead and said we were going to do virtual through Dec. 18,” the last day before winter break, Revlett said. The earliest students could return to some form of in-person instruction is Jan. 4.
“We will likely make a decision about Jan. 4 before we leave for winter break,” he said.
Not all in-person instruction is barred. Some targeted instruction is allowed under the governor’s order.
Seth Southard, superintendent of Ohio County Schools, said school officials there also hope to be able to resume in-person instruction in January.
“We have been using the hybrid schedule,” that involves different groups of students in school on certain days and virtual the next, Southard said. “... It had been going well. We were having a lot of successes and very few positive cases.”
By announcing now that students won’t be in school for the rest of the month, “parents will know and can make adjustments and plans,” he said.
Carla Embry, public information officer for Muhlenberg County Schools, said officials believe the county will not come out of the Red Zone for students to return to schools in person this month.
“We are still in the red with the incident rate map, and the numbers continue to go up, so we know we aren’t going to be eligible,” Embry said.
“It’s a day-by-day situation, and it’s hard to know what the numbers are going to look like on Jan. 4,” Embry said. “Ideally, we’ll come back as hybrid (instruction) ... but right now, we are just watching the numbers.”
Tommy Burrough, superintendent of McLean County Schools, said Friday, “I don’t see us getting out of the red. ...We are going to go back (to in-person) as soon as we can,” but with the county in the red, “we have to follow the executive order.”
Hancock County Superintendent Kyle Estes said students there will stay on virtual learning next week, but officials will meet late next week to evaluate whether students can resume in-person learning the week of Dec. 14.
“I know our staff would really like to see their students,” Estes said. The district has not had an issue with COVID-19 being spread in the schools, he said.
“We don’t have any evidence to suggest we have had active cases transmitted in the schools,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
