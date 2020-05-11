In mid-March, when governments began closing many businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, unemployment skyrocketed.
And there was a lot of concern that laid off or furloughed workers wouldn’t be able to pay rent or make mortgage payments.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that suspended evictions for the duration of the emergency.
But so far, companies that rent apartments and houses in Daviess County say they’re seeing very few people who haven’t been able to pay their rent.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Janey Burns said at Century 21 Partners. “Most of them have been ready to pay. I’d say 80% have paid on time. We work with them to get it in and we’ve waived late fees.”
She said, “Quite a few aren’t working. But some have gone from $30 an hour to $11 and are driving two hours to work. People are really trying.”
Burns said, “We try to be understanding, but we’re managing property for people who have bank payments too.”
John Anderson at RNA Rental said, “So far, we’ve seen almost no difference. A couple got laid off and we worked out an agreement last month for them to pay later and they have. I guess they got their stimulus check, their unemployment check or found a new job.”
He said, “We aren’t charging a late fee or interest. Everybody has a different status. But most of our tenants are still working. We’ve been doing this for close to 30 years. We want to keep our tenants. Some have been with us 17 years and we work with them when they have problems.”
At Benchmark Properties, which manages “just over 1,000 properties,” Bill Castlen said, “We’ve been really happy with our tenants. They’re staying in contact with us. April turned out really well.”
He said, “We’re happy to work with people because this is not their fault.”
Unemployment checks have been a problem for some tenants, Castlen said. “Some get theirs right away and some don’t. Same with the stimulus checks.”
Tony Clark at Tony Clark Realtors said, “We’re doing remarkably well. In April, most people got stimulus checks and that helped.”
He said, “Every case is individual. But a significant number of our tenants have been with us for 10 to 15 years. We probably lose about one a month on average.”
He said, “Most of our rent is collected through bank drafts. There were very few that didn’t have the money in their accounts.”
Nationally, The Washington Post reported recently, “Nearly 10% of renters didn’t pay in April compared with 5% during a typical month, and May is expected to be even worse.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
