OWENWS-12-03-22 NARD CHARITY

Lakeia Nard, right, created a nonprofit called Melanin Children Matter after her son, King’nazir Gates, left, was diagnosed with SPTLC2, which is a form of pediatric ALS, and autism three years ago.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

A local mother has created a nonprofit organization that is focused on the research of rare diseases in children.

Lakeia Nard’s son King’nazir Gates, 6, was diagnosed with the SPTLC2 gene mutation three years ago.

