A local mother has created a nonprofit organization that is focused on the research of rare diseases in children.
Lakeia Nard’s son King’nazir Gates, 6, was diagnosed with the SPTLC2 gene mutation three years ago.
“He happened to be the only boy in the world diagnosed with it,” Nard said. “We found three other children that happened to be girls.”
Nard said receiving the news of her son’s diagnosis at the age of 3 and knowing there was no research was hard and devastating.
“I didn’t want any other family to get diagnosed with something so rare and have no outlet, nowhere to go, nowhere to fit in,” she said. “That inspired me to make something where people could come and find resources or treatment or a cure.”
The nonprofit is called Melanin Children Matter, Inc. and Nard said to goal is to service children, heal families and educate society while enhancing surrounding rare diseases.
Nard said the SPTLC2 mutation falls under the umbrella of pediatric Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
“The stigma is that it’s just an older person’s disease, and it is not,” she said. “All ages are subject to it.”
Gates also has autism, and Nard said she wants Melanin Children Matter to provide resources for people with autism.
“What I’m doing with this is getting a medical board built and finding researchers that can tackle these rare diseases,” Nard said. “When we have rare diseases, our children are often tossed to the side.”
Nard said more times than not, parents of children with rare diseases are sent home after being told to spend as much time as they can with their child.
“They told me to ‘spend as much time as you can,’ ” she said. “I didn’t want that for another family. I wanted to give them some type of hope.”
More from this section
Melanin Children Matter is starting with the SPTLC2 gene research and is currently raising money for the research with the goal of finding a treatment and/or cure in three to five years.
“Then we will be moving on and tackling other rare diseases as we look into it and as they come,” Nard said. “It’s for the rare disease community so it may be starting with my son, but in 20 years I want to say we’ve tackled different types of rare diseases and that we’ve put that focus on finding some type of treatment or cure for them.”
With the nonprofit, Nard said she aims to be able to have the rare diseases be caught earlier and to find research and provide support.
“When you’re diagnosed, they just send you home,” she said. “They don’t give you any outlets or support groups. A lot of those support groups don’t exist for rare children.”
Finding larger organizations and nonprofits to work with Melanin Children Matter has been hard, Nard said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of broken promises, I’ve gotten a lot of false hope. But I do not plan on stopping until Melanin Children Matter is something global,” she said. “I’ve been turned down from St. Jude; I’ve been turned down by the Muscular Dystrophy Clinic, the ALS Association.”
Through all of that, though, Nard said her son is what keeps her going.
“This boy smiles all the time; he’s just so cheerful,” she said. “I feel like if he’s the one going through this, if his body is deteriorating, and he can still get up and smile and doesn’t complain and makes the best of every day, then I am going to support him and I do not want his name to go in vain.”
As a mother of a son with a rare disease, Nard said she feels alone.
“I feel like until you’ve been through this or been with someone very close that is going through this, you couldn’t imagine or grasp what a person is going through,” she said. “Simple things like going outside. What I’m doing with my son, I’m trying to make sure he can be a kid for as long as he is able to live.”
Melanin Children Matter recently received a 501©3 certification and Nard said she is going to start attending events in the community to spread awareness.
For more information about Gates’ journey and Melanin Children Matter, visit melaninchildrenmatter.org or www.facebook.com/MelaninChildrenMatterInc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.