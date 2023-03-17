The most beautiful day of my life was the day I found out that the wonderful lady who had been feeding me with a world of love and caring, who almost constantly held me in her loving arms, whispered words I would come to love and who rocked me to sleep like only an angel could do, was my mother.

And it was then that I learned to respond with loving smiles that made her love me even more and made those hugs even more meaningful and more appreciated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.