The most beautiful day of my life was the day I found out that the wonderful lady who had been feeding me with a world of love and caring, who almost constantly held me in her loving arms, whispered words I would come to love and who rocked me to sleep like only an angel could do, was my mother.
And it was then that I learned to respond with loving smiles that made her love me even more and made those hugs even more meaningful and more appreciated.
So it was then that the baby boy realized that his mom would long be the most important person in his life and would remain in that heralded capacity forever.
But there would come a day when that same wonderful mother would have to plant some seeds of pain and concern.
Still learning small chapters in life and doing a lot of wondering, the youngster’s only contact with his part of the world, and up and down the street he watched from a swing on the front porch while sitting with his mom. There he would see youngsters near his age, and most of them would be with older men.
And that led to questions, such as, “Who were the men and why were they with the young boys?”
Not a question with an easy answer, she finally told him the older men were the fathers of the boys.
I’m sure the mother’s pain grew worse when the little boy asked where his daddy was. His mom knew he would not understand what she could tell him.
The youngster reached the age of two when one day he looked out the front window and saw some men taking a large container out of the rear of a large vehicle. They carried that container into the house and placed it in a spot selected by his mom.
Curious as a little boy can be, the youngster asked his mom what was going on.
It was then she told him his father was dead and his body had been returned home to his family members — and perhaps concerned neighbors could show respect and caring for those left behind.
The little boy was lost into a blanket of fear on seeing his dead father in that open coffin and spent a lot of the remaining visitation time hiding under a couch in the living room.
That challenging time, however, would eventually fade, and his four sisters and one brother would help their mom in whatever ways possible and life, amid many challenges, was lived with strong visions of success and happiness.
And the little boy, who so loved his mother, started jumping from one segment of life to another, found himself a wonderful wife and helped bring two daughters and two sons into being. The love he had for his mother and siblings had to partially jump from one track to another.
Soon there would be grandchildren and another strong track had to be added.
Now that little boy is the sole survivor of his family and years have far passed the life average for the American male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.