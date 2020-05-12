Steven Michael Hill, 41, of Brandenburg, is serving a 20-year sentence at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City on drug, receiving stolen property and persistent felony offender convictions. According to the Department of Corrections, Hill will be eligible for parole in October.
Hill’s mother, Kathy Hill, said Steven Hill is one of the more than 330 inmates at Green River Correctional Complex who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a phone interview last week, Kathy Hill said she is concerned about her son’s health and access to medical care in the prison.
“He called me a four in the morning a couple of days ago, and he called me again yesterday, telling me they were barely getting food or medication,” Kathy Hill said Friday.
On Monday, Hill said her son was “doing OK,” but she is still concerned that her son’s condition isn’t being monitored.
The Department of Corrections said inmates who have COVID-19 are regularly monitored. In a lengthy statement, DOC spokeswoman Lisa Lamb said much has been done to separate inmates with coronavirus from the rest of the staff, and inmates are being served regular meals in their cells.
Lamb said in a statement that DOC officials “are very concerned about the positive cases at Green River Correctional Complex and understand the anxiety of those whose loved ones are incarcerated.
“We are working diligently every day to minimize the health risks and to contain the spread of the virus,” Lamb said.
As of Friday morning, 339 inmates and 50 staff members at the prison had tested positive for the virus, with all of the inmate population tested.
Kathy Hill said she initially had trouble reaching the prison, and made several calls.
“I called there and (a staff member) told me they had tried to get a hold of me to tell me about his test and that he had tested positive,” she said. Hill said the staff member told her “if there were any more updates, they’d let me know.”
Hill said her son told her he had to argue to receive a pain reliever for his headache. “He finally got Tylenol,” she said.
For food, Hill said her son told her the inmates are receiving packages of cereal for breakfast, and, “for lunch, they are getting a sandwich and a cookie, and the same for dinner.”
Lamb said public areas, like the dining hall, are closed due to the pandemic.
“The prison is operating on lockdown status that was instituted to accomplish the mass testing and now, to safely carry out the inmate moves,” which separate the uninfected inmates from those who have tested positive, Lamb said.
Inmates at the jail have been separated by four categories: those who have tested positive; inmates who tested negative but had direct exposure to someone diagnosed with coronavirus; inmates who had negative tests and no direct exposure; and medically vulnerable inmates.
“For that reason, the inmates are not going to the dining hall for meals,” Lamb said. “They are allowed out to shower and to use the phone and secure email system. During the lockdown, they are being fed a packed breakfast, a packed lunch, and a hot meal for dinner.”
Inmates are being regularly monitored for symptoms of coronavirus, Lamb said.
“To ensure the men at GRCC are being checked closely, medical staff are going to each dormitory and checking on the men, cell by cell,” Lamb said. “Medically-vulnerable inmates are closely monitored by medical staff and checked regularly throughout the day.
“If any inmate becomes symptomatic for any illness, not just COVID-19, and the prison medical staff cannot handle their care adequately, they are transferred to the hospital,” Lamb said.
Any further testing at the prison will be done in consultation with the state Department of Health, Lamb said, and family members are notified through inmates’ emergency contact list if an inmate tests positive for the virus.
Hill said trying to get information about her son’s condition has been frustrating.
“You can’t get anywhere with them,” Hill said. “You call them and get voicemail, you never get a return phone call.
“I pray for everyone in there,” Hill said.
