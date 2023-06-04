The Owensboro Convention Center was a motorcycle enthusiasts dream Saturday as motorcycle builders, parts designers and body artists filled the facility for the River City Bike & Tattoo Expo.

Many of the custom motorcycles on display were brilliantly colored, full of intricate designs or sparked with a mixture of bright paint and glitter. In a large section in the back of the downstairs ballroom, tattoo artists were applying new ink to customers’ arms or legs.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

