The Owensboro Convention Center was a motorcycle enthusiasts dream Saturday as motorcycle builders, parts designers and body artists filled the facility for the River City Bike & Tattoo Expo.
Many of the custom motorcycles on display were brilliantly colored, full of intricate designs or sparked with a mixture of bright paint and glitter. In a large section in the back of the downstairs ballroom, tattoo artists were applying new ink to customers’ arms or legs.
The event was part motorcycle celebration, part trade show, but a lot of the show took place outside the convention center, where dozens of motorcycles were lined up for display. The revving of engines filled Second Street in front of the convention center, while bike owners competed to see who had the most intricate sound system out on the center patio.
Ron Fleenor, of Fleaz Color Faktory in Knoxville, Tennessee, brought some of his custom-designed motorcycles to the event. Fleenor’s designs are spectacular, but he said he did not come to the show looking to drum up business.
“I don’t need any more to do; I’m pretty slammed,” he said, noting that designing and painting each motorcycle takes about eight weeks. “I generally get five to six bikes done in a year, and they’re all just basically show bikes. It’s not work. This is just goofing off for me.
“People pay me a lot of money to vandalize their stuff.”
Mark Rhoades and Deanna Rhodes of Pinup Baggers, a custom motorcycle shop in Newburgh, helped organize the event.
Deanna Rhodes said the response was overwhelming, and planners were already in talks for an even larger event next year.
“We are very blessed,” she said. “We’ve had so many people come from out of town.”
Mark Rhoades said, “We counted last night, and we had people from 16 states here.”
Although many of the people displaying designed motorcycles in the convention center are in the customization business, there’s not a sense of competition, Mark Rhoades said.
“We feel we are artists; instead of canvas, we (create) on a motorcycle,” he said. “We share our secrets when someone comes up with something new and neat.”
“We’re all family,” Deanna Rhoades said. “Getting something like this together is work. But I so love it, because I get to see my family from all over.”
Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the event had taken up all the available space and officials would work to make the event bigger.
“Next year, we’ll look to expanding upstairs,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.