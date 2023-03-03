From 2001 through 2007, the Owensboro-Daviess County Motorsports Festival was a major attraction.
It celebrated all the NASCAR and motorbike racers who grew up in Daviess County and went on to the world stage.
A dozen years after it ended, organizers brought it back in 2019.
And then COVID-19 hit a few months later.
Now, Kentucky Motorsports Week is returning June 2-10 with a big bike show, racing at Windy Hollow, a meet-and-greet with Darrell and Michael Waltrip, who will be unveiling their new Waltrip Beer at The Pub on Second at 1 p.m. June 4, and a lot more.
Francine Marseille, president of Marseille & Company Management, said the week is sponsored by the city and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We’re bringing it back,” she said of motorsports week. “This is something the community has asked for. And we’re doing it with great respect and honor.”
Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native and motorcycle racing superstar, died in Italy in 2017 of injuries suffered when he was stuck by car while riding his bicycle.
The city’s third annual Nicky Hayden Day is on June 9 — in honor of his racing number, 69.
There’s a memorial motorcycle ride from the Nicky Hayden statue in front of the Owensboro Convention Center to his gravesite at 6:09 p.m. that day.
Marseille said she’s expecting twice as many riders as last year.
The nine days of activities start June 2 with the River City Bike Expo at the convention center.
Organizers say they’re expecting at least 5,000 people to attend.
And the bikes will be featured at Friday After 5 that night.
Several events will feature fundraisers for St. Joseph’s Peace Mission and the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation.
The Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise In is June 3.
There’s a NASCAR Truck Series Toyota 200 watch party at 1:30 p.m. that day at 900 E. Fourth St.
The World Drag Racing Alliance will have bracket racing at Windy Hollow Dragway that day.
June 4 is NASCAR Day with the Waltrips.
Marseille said part of Second Street will be closed and some racing cars will be on display.
A NASCAR Illinois 300 watch party will start at noon downtown that day.
And dirt track racing will be at Windy Hollow Speedway.
June 6 is Jeep Night at a site to be announced, and June 7 is Bike Night at Applebee’s Grill & Bar.
On June 9, Friday After 5 will feature the Hayden family with a toast to the sunset.
A bottle sale and charity auction to benefit The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation will be at Lure Seafood and Grille after the memorial ride.
Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure, said bottles of Weller Special Reserve bourbon will be sold to benefit the foundation.
Barrel No. 69 of Weller Special Reserve — an empty barrel — has been filled with Henderson Brewing Co.’s Bridgeview beer and is being aged for seven months.
Bottles of that bourbon barrel-aged beer will be sold.
Also that night, Friday Night Fun Night will be at Windy Hollow Dragway.
There’s a poker run to benefit The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation on June 10, along with WDRA Bracket Racing at Windy Hollow Dragway.
Skiadas said his Do Inc. is producing the nine days of action.
People can keep up with the activities on whatareyoudoinc.com, he said.
