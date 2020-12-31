Mount Moriah to hold coat drive

Hartford’s Mt. Moriah Baptist Church has started a new faith-based ministry called “Missions on the Mount” aimed at providing warm clothing to those in need.
Organizer Brian Howard said the faith-based ministry was established nearly a month ago and has helped to provide coats and warm clothes to at least 40 individuals in Ohio County.
Although Howard said there has been a slow start, which he partly attributed to COVID-19 limitations for meeting in-person, he said he hopes to grow the ministry in coming weeks, aiming to reach at least 100 individuals in need in the community.
“Right now, we’ve been really blessed with lots of donations,” he said. “We’re slowly opening doors with getting people clothes.”
Howard said the ministry originally started out collecting coats and shoes. Recently, he said, it has branched out to help provide other needed clothing items as well.
Many of the individuals that have been assisted by the ministry, he said, have been those reaching out through social media who are undergoing crises or have found themselves in difficult circumstances, such as evictions or a house fire, and have limited clothing.
“It’s been a surprise to me how there is out there that don’t have the proper clothes for winter,” he said.
Howard said the ministry is also planning to hold a coat drive on Jan. 9 at the church starting at 9 a.m.
Howard said he hopes to continue efforts to provide coats and warm clothing to those in need well after the holiday season.
Anyone wishing to donate, he said, can drop items off at the church location at 798 Mount Moriah Church Road in Hartford or reach out to the church to arrange a pick-up by calling 270-314-4631.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
