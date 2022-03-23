The Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph are hoping to find new homes for some of the belongings from its former Retreat Center, which has been declared inhabitable and will be torn down some time this year.
The building, built in 1874 for use as an academy for girls, has fallen into disrepair, despite upkeep efforts through the years, according to Sister Amelia Stenger, congregation leader for the Ursuline Sisters.
The building, she said, was built with soft bricks. Therefore, it is decomposing fairly quickly, with bricks deteriorating and the foundation crumbling. The nunnery will work with a company to salvage as much from the building that it can, including bathtubs, showers, stairwells, lighting fixtures and other infrastructure items.
She said the building has seen a lot of life in its 148 years.
“Thousands of people have come through here since 1874, and we’ll still have lots of people coming through here,” she said. “We have to take our time. We need to cleanse the place first, and then we start over. We let it die, and new life comes.”
Since its original construction, Stenger said there have been additions to the building on three occasions, in 1882, 1904 and 1962.
Stenger said she attended the academy in 1962 during its last construction phase, which was about when the academy reached its peak, according to Dan Heckel, director of mission advancement and communications.
Stenger said during her time at the academy, it was at its heyday, with every bed filled and girls attending from all over.
In 1983, Heckel said, the academy was transitioned into a Retreat Center to host conferences and different programs, including a quilting retreat and farmers retreat.
“It’s had a good life,” he said. “It was a tough decision to close the building, but it has to be done.”
The Retreat Center is closed to the public, with many historical items that resided in the building having been placed in storage until a new home can be found for them — or the Ursuline Sisters can reopen the museum previously located in the center.
Most of the beds, along with bedding and other furniture, has been donated to tornado survivors in Dawson Springs, as well as to Catholic Charities of Owensboro, refugees and area shelters.
Some of the items, however, will be available for purchase from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, including antique furniture, dishware, dressers, writing desks, chairs, lamps and many other items.
The Ursuline Sisters have moved much of the furniture from the Retreat Center to the auditorium, filling the entire space.
Heckel said items are priced to sell.
The organization, at 8001 Cummings Road, is not yet sure what it will do with the funds generated by the sale.
Anything left over will likely be donated, according to Stenger.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
