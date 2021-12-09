Local businessman Will Mounts has announced his bid for the office of Daviess County judge-executive in the upcoming election season.
Mounts, who has lived in Daviess County since 2007, is vice president of OMICO Plastics in Owensboro. He is running as a Republican.
“County government is essentially a business, and that is exactly what the judge-executive is, is the CEO of the county,” Mounts said Wednesday. “Whether you are leading a public business or a private business, it is all the same, it is all about leadership.”
Mounts said that his reason for running for the office of judge executive is, “to encourage growth in the right areas, while insuring safety and sustainability for future generations to come through hard work, dedication and common sense.”
Prior to joining OMICO Plastics Inc. in 2007, Mounts worked for Toyota before relocating to Daviess County.
Mounts said that he would like to see Daviess County making the most out of the economic opportunities that are available.
“We have to have a culture change in Daviess County, and that is one of my topics with sustainability, is we have to grow our tax base, not our tax rate,” he said.
Mounts said he believes it is important to encourage a culture of competition, and utilize workforce development programs to grow the county’s workforce.
“We have to take each opportunity that we receive and treat it with the same equal importance and regularity, and then we have to work with planning and zoning and rebrand ourselves as willing, able and excited to do business with people,” Mounts said.
Another area of concern for Mounts is safety in Daviess County.
“I believe that we will have to continue to improve safety as we grow in stride,” Mounts said. “I believe that we need to continue to make sure that our first responders have the funds needed in order to serve and protect us throughout the years to come.”
Mounts said that with technology constantly advancing, it is important that local law enforcement be able to keep up.
“Technology is changing, body cameras and all these things that are coming along with it, so we have to continue to make sure that they have all the adequate tools and resources needed to do it,” he said.
According to a Tuesday statement, Mounts lives in Philpot with his wife Brandi and daughter Shelby. He is a graduate of the University of Evansville, where he majored in management and marketing. Mounts received his MBA from the University of Southern Indiana in 2003.
To date, the only other candidate to file to run for Daviess County judge- executive is current Daviess County Commissioner Charlie Castlen, who is also campaigning as a Republican.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
