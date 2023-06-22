The Owensboro Rotary Club has announced Elizabeth Moutardier as its next club president.
Moutardier will be replacing Mark Calitri. Moutardier has participated as a campus leader in Leitchfield for Mission Hope for Kids, hosted a daily community update radio show, volunteered during local county fairs and has brought community initiatives she started in Leitchfield to Owensboro.
She is on the board of directors for the western Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross and the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club. Moutardier also works as a Chamber of Commerce ambassador, Friday After 5 sponsor and committee member for Rally Point Events.
Calitri said Moutardier is the “perfect example” of the strong young professionals within the community.
