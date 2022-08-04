The RiverPark Center is bringing back “Movies on the River” this month.
The series begins Friday, Aug. 12 with a showing of “Encanto,” followed by “Moana” on Aug. 19, “The Wizard of Oz” on Aug. 26 and “Sing 2” on Sept. 2.
All showings are free and begin after dusk on the Truist Plaza.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
The film selection process was about finding titles that will get people excited, said Rich Jorn, RiverPark Center executive director.
While most of the movies are relatively modern, Jorn said the inclusion of “The Wizard of Oz” was to offer a different experience.
“The thing about ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is that most people have seen it, but they’ve never seen it on a big screen,” Jorn said. “They’ve only seen it at home because it doesn’t get shown as often. ...It’s just a wonderful, wonderful movie.”
Jorn also said that the movie lineup is a good representation of “what we are” at the RiverPark Center.
“...Most everything we do here involves music,” he said. “I think it’s very fitting that our films that we show do as well.”
The event started in 2005 before being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It returned last year throughout June, July and August, but Jorn decided to shift the timing to accommodate the facility’s debut entertainment series “DownTown Live,” among other factors.
“We also saw in our numbers, going over the years, that after school starts our numbers dropped really, really low ….” he said. “We made our ‘DownTown Live’ only 12 weeks, which left us with these final five Fridays.”
Jorn feels the move to Friday nights — the series was previously on Sunday nights — is better for all families, especially those with children.
“It gets dark so late that you’re not starting a movie until 9 p.m.,” Jorn said. “You’re trying to do this thing for the family and the kids …. (With the move to) Friday night, kids can sleep in — nobody’s going to miss school, work, daycare, church, anything like that ….
“It was just trying to listen to what people have been telling us over the years and their experiences.”
Jorn said that he and the staff are excited while also anxious about the changes.
“Obviously, you try new things and people sometimes accept the new layout or sometimes they’ll reject it,” Jorn said. “We’re changing this because we think it’s gonna be better, but if our community doesn’t react to it … we’ll look at it again.
“We’re just trying to improve everyone’s accessibility and the overall experience.”
Limited seats will be available, and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
For more information and updates, visit riverparkcenter.org or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
