There aren’t many upsides to the closures, cancellations and postponements that have brought our common pop-cultural life to a standstill. But one might be the discovery that there are wonderful movies streaming online, some of them hiding in plain sight for years.
Better still, more and more titles are becoming available through local theaters, who are finding economic lifelines through “virtual ticket” sales. When possible, please acquire your digital links through the websites of your neighborhood art houses; when we can finally get back into theaters, we want to make sure they’re still standing.
• “Phoenix, Oregon”
R, 108 minutes
James Le Gros plays a thwarted graphic artist battling a crippling midlife crisis in this modest but good-hearted 2019 comedy. Sure, we’ve seen the grumpy, shlumpy archetype before, but Le Gros gives his character deadpan appeal, and his scenes with a possible love interest, played by Lisa Edelstein, sizzle with humor and mutual attraction.
(Available at phoenixoregonmovie.com. Visitors can designate a local or regional theater of their choice to share in the $6.50 ticket price.)
• “Saint Frances”
Unrated, 106 minutes
This charming coming-of-age comedy opened just before coronavirus concerns shuttered theaters; thankfully, theaters throughout the country are making it available for home viewing. Star and co-writer Kelly O’Sullivan plays a lost soul in her mid-30s, who snags a nannying gig over the summer and gleans unexpected life lessons from her 6-year-old charge, played with electrifying assurance by Ramona Edith-Williams.
(Available at theavalon.organd cinemaartstheatre.com.)
• “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond”
TV-MA, minutes
In 1999, the comedian Jim Carrey played Andy Kaufman in the Milos Forman biopic “Man on the Moon,” a notoriously troubled production. In this strange and beautiful 2017 documentary, Carrey peels back the veil on what happened on the shoot, during which the practice of staying in character took on increasingly bizarre and eerie dimensions of channeling Kaufman and his antisocial alter ego, Tony Clifton. Weird, confessional and ultimately deeply moving, this chronicle transcends great Hollywood backstage dish to become a poignant meditation on fame, creativity and the fine line between madness and spiritual inspiration.
(Available on Netflix.)
• “Lemon”
Unrated, 83 minutes
If you haven’t heard of Janicza Bravo, you will: Her new film “Zola,” due out later this year, was one of the buzziest titles at Sundance. “Lemon” was her 2017 directorial debut, a Hollywood satire co-written by Brett Gelman that is every bit as tart and sometimes off-putting as its title suggests. Gelman plays an acting teacher beset by problems in art, love, career and every other life category you can mention. Reminiscent of “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and other jaundiced views of L.A. life at its most invidious and self-defeating, “Lemon” isn’t always pretty, but it’s consistently bold and uncompromising in its stylized aesthetic and adamantly mannered delivery.
(Various platforms.)
• “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”
TV-MA, 93 minutes
The title might sound pretentious, but this wackadoodle 2017 mystery is anything but. Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood star as two unlikely sleuths who embark on a shaggier and shaggier shaggy-dog journey to recover her character’s stolen family silver; along the way, they confront all of the selfishness and social ills that are making America increasingly unlivable. Written and directed by Macon Blair (“Blue Ruin”), this gonzo bagatelle indulges in the kind of bloody mayhem he and frequent collaborator Jeremy Saulnier are known for; but also the same share of sincerity, and spot-on satirical zing.
(Available on Netflix.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.