Members of the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education were able to get a firsthand look Thursday at the latest developments in the construction at both Apollo High School and its new middle school location during a special board retreat.
“It was a great experience for the board, and I too see the progress on both projects,” Superintendent Matt Robbins. “It is unique to kind of go from a schematic design to a more detailed design to then seeing visibly that really taking shape.”
Apollo High School is currently in phase 3 of a four-phase renovation project, which includes two new wings costing about $11.5 million.
Robbins said the wings will house the school’s agriculture program, as well as its engineering program.
“We created an agriculture academy about two years ago, and they were significantly limited on space to do the types of things that they want and need to do for students with the academy,” he said.
The district’s engineering program serves students from not only Apollo High School, but also Daviess County High School and Owensboro Catholic High School.
“All of those spaces now are constructed in a way that allows us to do really advanced work in our agriculture program at Apollo High School,” Robbins said.
Phase 3 at Apollo High School is scheduled to be completed by December. The district will then continue on to phase 4, which will be a complete renovation of the existing school building.
“When we are finished there with phase 4 ... it is the last phase, we will wind up with a completely-remodeled school,” Robbins said.
After touring the progress at Apollo High School, board members and school officials toured the construction progress of Daviess County Middle School at 3901 Fairview Drive.
DCPS Board Chairman Dale Stewart said being able to see the progress at both schools was a great experience.
“Apollo has needed some work for a long time, and of course, the middle school was very old, and it just needed to be replaced,” Stewart said.
Stewart said the existing Daviess County Middle School at 1415 E. Fourth St. has been purchased by Owensboro Grain Co.
“I just want to say a thank you to our community for supporting us in being able to do these two projects, because we couldn’t do this without the support of our community,” he said.
Robbins said the new Daviess County Middle School is more centrally located to the students the district serves, and construction is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.
