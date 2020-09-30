The investigation into a death that occurred in Madisonville nearly three weeks ago is still awaiting an official autopsy report.
On Thurday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., Madisonville Police Department detectives responded to 454 Murray Street where they found a person deceased in the home.
According to a police report, the deceased individual was covered in sores and bugs. At that time, detectives said the condition the individual was found in did not appear to be the cause of death.
MPD investigators charged Madisonville residents Missy Clark, 35, and Tiffany Dukes-Hankins, 30, with knowingly abusing and neglecting a person. Jerry Hankins, 37, also of Madisonville was charged with wanton abuse and neglect of an adult by a person.
All three are being held in the Hopkins County Jail on $10,000 cash bonds. According to the Hopkins County Jail website, Clark and Jerry Hankins made their initial court appearances earlier this month.
The website indicates that Dukes-Hankins will appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.
