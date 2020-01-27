A veteran Madisonville police officer will retire next Saturday under a cloud of suspicion — and may remain under investigation for months to follow.
Chief Chris Taylor said Friday that an internal administrative review of Lt. Scott Gipson will continue beyond his retirement. That’s in addition to a criminal investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
Gipson was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday after he was accused of time card fraud with both Madisonville Police and the FBI.
The Messenger called Gipson on Friday and offered him a chance to respond to the allegations.
“No sir. Please don’t call me back,” Gipson said before hanging up the phone.
Commonwealth’s attorney Kathryn Senter revealed Friday that Gipson played a role in a pending “homicide” trial. She declined to say which one.
“There are a few cases pending where he is a potential witness,” Senter said. “We’re still evaluating that.”
She said that Gipson helped with the investigations, but since he was not the lead detective, he might not be called to testify in court.
At a news conference attended by several officers, Taylor went through a timeline of the Gipson case. He said it began on Thursday, Oct. 24, when he received a complaint about an officer “misrepresenting his time of work.”
Taylor said an initial review led to an internal administrative investigation, with a review of data dating from 2016.
“More pieces of information were being handed over as recently as last Friday,” Taylor said.
Taylor said Gipson was assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, based in Hopkinsville. The program focuses on fighting violent gang activity. Taylor said the FBI reimbursed Madisonville Police only for Gipson’s overtime.
Taylor called the job “a very trustworthy position.” But in mid-November, “once it was determined that these allegations should be investigated in more depth, Lt. Gipson was removed from the task force,” he said.
As a result, Taylor said the Madisonville Police relationship with the FBI is suspended until further notice.
Gipson was most recently working with MPD’s criminal investigation division. He submitted retirement papers on Friday, Jan. 17. At that point, “a determination was made that a criminal investigation should be conducted,” Taylor said. That investigation now is in the hands of the KSP.
It was not clear Friday night if the FBI is conducting its own investigation of Gipson.
“Department of Justice policy precludes the FBI from confirming or denying the existence of such an investigation,” Chief Division Counsel Tim Beam said in an email from Louisville.
Taylor was unsure how long the internal investigation of time card fraud will last.
“The amount of information that’s there takes a lot of time to sort through,” Taylor said.
He said a packet of papers sent to media outlets last week from a self-proclaimed “whistleblower” about Gipson contained “misinformation.” Taylor denied receiving the packet, even though his name is on a list of addressees which includes The Messenger.
Taylor hedged when asked why Gipson was not terminated before next weekend’s retirement.
“He could have submitted for his retirement anytime he wanted,” the chief said.
After Taylor finished, Mayor Kevin Cotton stated he has full trust in the police department and Chief Taylor.
“The issue here today involves one employee,” Cotton said.
Taylor confirmed that the internal review is confined to Gipson and will not be conducted departmentwide.
Gipson joined the Madisonville Police in April 2005. Besides his FBI work, Gipson has supervised the annual “Cram the Cruiser” school supply drive for several years.
