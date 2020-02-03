Green River Area Development District officials are continuing to work on the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Transportation Plan and hope to have it completed later this year.
The plan is a long-range transportation objective that addresses the future needs and travel demands within the Owensboro metropolitan area from 2020 to 2045. The federal government requires the plan to be updated every five years.
Tom Lovett, GRADD’s Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, said the plan will consider factors such as how many people travel to and from Daviess County, commute times and population. Lovett updated committee members of the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization recently on the plan.
Lovett said Daviess County’s population recently hit 100,000 and will be from 110,000 to 112,000 people by 2040, according to data from the Kentucky State Data Center based out of the University of Louisville.
Using the example of the Greenbelt East Trail Extension, which is a walking/balking trail along the former U.S. 60 bypass, Lovett said similar future projects may be considered in the plan.
“We’re trying to address some of those transportation issues that again, younger generations put a premium on,” he said.
Lovett said preliminary data shows more people come to Daviess County to work rather than leave.
“It makes sense,” he said. “We’re drawing from Ohio, McClean, Muhlenberg, Union, Webster, ...Hancock (counties).”
Lovett said he will slowly roll out different parts of the plan in subsequent meetings before it is completed by the end of July or beginning of August. The overall plan will include information on transportation projects, socioeconomics and funding, among other factors.
There must be a public comment period for at least 30 days after the plan is completed. Afterward, the transportation plan will be submitted to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration for review.
The current Metropolitan Transportation Plan expires in September.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
