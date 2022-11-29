About 16 years ago, David Chen moved from China to Evansville and opened a restaurant there.
The restaurant business was successful for Chen, but he sold it and opened Mr. Bubble Tea in Evansville in 2018.
He said operating an eatery is a challenge, leading him instead to invest in the Taiwanese tea-based drink that was becoming increasingly popular in the United States.
“A restaurant is a lot of work,” Chen said. “This is easier.”
After operating Mr. Bubble Tea in Evansville for about four years, Chen is expanding into Owensboro. His new shop is set to open next week at 3235 Mt. Moriah Ave.
Mr. Bubble Tea is opening near another local bubble tea shop, Bubble TeaTalk on Kidron Valley Way.
Chen said he’s aware his store will be close to a competitor, but said he chose the location for its spaciousness.
“I think here’s best for me because the space is bigger,” he said.
The new Mr. Bubble Tea will also offer food, including fried chicken, Chen said.
He added that Mr. Bubble Tea will be offering a buy-one, get one free deal to customers for its grand opening.
