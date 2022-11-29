OWENWS-11-29-22 BUBBLE TEA

David Chen is opening Mr. Bubble Tea in early December in Paradise Plaza at 3245 Mt. Moriah Ave.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

About 16 years ago, David Chen moved from China to Evansville and opened a restaurant there.

The restaurant business was successful for Chen, but he sold it and opened Mr. Bubble Tea in Evansville in 2018.

