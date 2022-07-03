Muhlenberg County Airport has received $26,132 through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program for a study on the airport’s runway.
“The study was to determine whether it would be more economically beneficial to remove the hillside or to extend the runway in the other direction,” said A.D. Pollock, airport board chair. “The FAA wanted the study conducted, (and) we had to fund it to start with. This is (to offset) the fees that we had to spend on conducting the study.”
The study was conducted by Garver U.S.A., an engineering, planning and architectural consulting firm based out of Little Rock, Arkansas. It was completed in the spring.
The study determined that removing the hill, which is causing issues with landings, is the most efficient option.
“The reason we didn’t extend the runway was because we’d have to buy some property, and then we’d have to drain the lake, and there’s just all sorts of expenses involved,” Pollock said.
Pollock said the airport is vital to the area, with it averaging 10,000 to 11,000 takeoffs annually.
“Routinely, we have business jets in and out every week,” he said. “We have cross-country pilots that stop (here) and refuel. It’s very convenient for them. We have helicopters and business here routinely. I won’t say every day, but quite often.”
Muhlenberg County Airport was founded in the late 1920s in Greenville and is marketed as “an ideal destination for an en route stop.”
Pollock said offering hanger and plane rentals and key amenities to pilots passing through is part of the airport’s path to growth.
“We’ve got plans,” Pollock said. “We’ve got a really nice airport here.”
The funding announced Friday is part of $1.7 million allocated to five airports in the state, with the other funds earmarked for Sparta to build a new airport, Stanton for safety areas, Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to “strengthen the runway” and Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport to construct a new apron.
“Senator (Mitch) McConnell advocated for AIP funding in this year’s government funding bill, which he helped craft as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee,” a release from his office stated. “The bill passed the Senate and became law earlier this year.”
