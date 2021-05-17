Big things are happening in Muhlenberg County.
The Greenville Tourism Commission announced this week it would be hosting the first-annual Western Kentucky Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk on Sept. 11. This event is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation events that are held throughout the country.
Tunnel to Towers is dedicated in memory of the FDNY firefighter, Stephen Siller, who died on Sept. 11, 2011. On that day Siller, who was off-duty, ran three miles to the towers from his Brooklyn firehouse, carrying his 60 pounds of gear. He later died in one of the towers.
The non-profit foundation provides services to first responders across the U.S., and the military, through initiatives like the Smart Home Program, Fall First Responder Home Program and Gold Star Family Home Program, according to Colbi Ferguson, Greenville Tourism director.
“We are honored to hold the first annual Western KY Tunnel to Towers 5K event in Greenville,” Ferguson said. “By partnering with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, we are able to honor our local first responders and military while giving back to those who gave so much.”
Ferguson and the commission, as well as local first responders and volunteers, are working locally to present this event, and are inviting those in surrounding communities to participate.
Those who are interested in registering can do by visiting https://dogood.t2t.org/event/2021- tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-and-walk-western-ky/e339232.
To learn more information email westernky@tunnel2towers.org.
The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission also had a recent big announcement: the installation of a new attraction at Lake Malone State Park — the Big Twigs.
The Big Twigs are a family of three adventurous giants, including Happy Malone, who will welcome visitors at his campsite; Bobber Malone, who is lakeside fishing; and Oakley Malong, who is living large on the park’s hiking trail.
The Big Twigs sculptures are 14 feet tall and were created by artist Steve Brauch of Branchild Creative LLC. They were funded by a grant from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation, along with donations from Owensboro Health, Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Old National Bank.
Teresa Wells, Lake Malone Park manager, said she and other officials at the park are looking forward to the park having new life later this summer.
“The park is well prepared and looking forward to the increased visitors the Big Twigs will bring,” she said. “The park is a wonderful place to hike, enjoy the outdoors or have a picnic.”
The Big Twigs should be ready for visitors later this summer.
For more information about their arrival, visit parks.ky.gov and search for Lake Malone, or go to visitmuhlenberg.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
