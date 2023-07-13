Muhlenberg County Tourism is hosting its first Farm to Fork Gala at 5:30 p.m. July 22 at Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater in Central City to celebrate local farmers in the community.
“We want to recognize and celebrate the role agriculture plays and the economic impact it has throughout our counties and states, even the world,” said Mary Kate Kordes, chairperson of the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission.
Kordes said the county tourism commission wants to highlight all farmers, from those who supply fresh items at the farmers market to those who raise livestock.
The meal at the gala will use items from local farmers, such as Price Davis Farms, Bivins Farms, Farmstead Butcher Block and Purdue.
University of Kentucky basketball star Cameron Mills will be the event’s keynote speaker. He spent four years with the team and hit a pivotal shot against Duke University in 1998 that was dubbed the “shot heard ‘round the Bluegrass.”
The newly-crowned Miss Kentucky, Mallory Hudson, will sing the national anthem at the event. Jeff Nalley will be the host of the evening. Music will be provided by Joe Hudson.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., local farmers market vendors will be sampling their products. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with chicken and beef entrees, plus salad and dessert service provided by local 4-H and Muhlenberg County High School Future Farmers of America students.
“We’re making every effort to make this an allergy-friendly event,” Kordes said. “There should be something everyone can eat.”
Kordes said the tourism commission is looking to make the gala an annual event.
“We’re looking forward to a great evening of food, fellowship and celebrating agriculture,” she said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.