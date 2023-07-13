Muhlenberg County Tourism is hosting its first Farm to Fork Gala at 5:30 p.m. July 22 at Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater in Central City to celebrate local farmers in the community.

“We want to recognize and celebrate the role agriculture plays and the economic impact it has throughout our counties and states, even the world,” said Mary Kate Kordes, chairperson of the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission.

