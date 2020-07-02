Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission Director Beth Newman knows everyone needs a “pick me up” right now, which is why she and other community leaders wanted to do something special for Independence Day.
Muhlenberg County, Greenville, Central City and Powderly have all joined forces to offer a safe fireworks show Saturday that is slated to begin at 9 p.m. at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture & Convention Center.
Newman said so many things have been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus that she and other officials have wanted to provide a safe alternative for families to enjoy during the holiday weekend.
“We were trying to come up with some kind of event for our community that could be a morale booster,” she said. “We struggled to come up with something, but we figured an event like this was probably our best shot at having an event where social distancing could be observed.”
COVID-19 does make such an event challenging, she said, but officials are encouraging everyone in attendance to follow these safety guidelines/measures: masks are highly recommended; parking attendees are asked to keep at least one parking space between every vehicle; everyone should remain in vehicles if possible; if exiting a vehicle, people should stay near the vehicle and be courteous to neighbors, and maintain six feet of distance between family units.
Also, there will be no concessions or public restrooms.
Newman said these measures have been put in place, per the Muhlenberg County Health Department.
Colbi Ferguson, Greenville Tourism director, said this year has been tough, especially with so many events having to be canceled.
“Our community is really close,” Ferguson said. “We still wanted to figure out a way to get together and have something to do.”
She did acknowledge that it can be difficult to watch fireworks from a vehicle, so organizers are allowing attendees to bring a chair and sit nearby so they can still stay with their family but not mingle too much.
Freddie Mayes, Central City tourism director, said the venue for this event allows for lots of visitors and provides enough room for them to stay safely apart.
“There a number of viewing spots, and there is a large parking area,” Mayes said. “You can get out of the house, and be safe as well.”
