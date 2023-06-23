U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will provide $2.4 million through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to 19 community programs throughout Kentucky.
As part of an approach to combatting the drug abuse epidemic through prevention, treatment and interdiction, the DFC program awards grants to organizations that fight substance abuse among young people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.