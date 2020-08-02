Muhlenberg County Health Department reported Saturday its 10th death from the coronavirus.
The county had no new confirmed cases, leaving its total at 615.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 572 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 30,723.
Beshear also reported five more deaths. To date, 740 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 16 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and four in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district now stands at 1,568.
