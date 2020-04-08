To keep people from congregating after hours, Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee declared a curfew Tuesday afternoon.
It went into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Every day, Muhlenberg County residents of all ages must remain home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are shopping for essential goods, seeking medical attention, traveling to or from work, or using drive-up or curbside services.
“This was not an easy decision, but, in the end, I have to do what is best for Muhlenberg County,” McGehee said at a press conference.
The curfew came one day after the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The health department reported two more cases Tuesday, making a total of 29 for the county.
McGehee’s order also prohibits public gatherings larger than 10 people.
The order is available on the county’s Facebook page.
The order will remain in effect until McGehee determines it is no longer needed for public safety.
