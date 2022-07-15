The Muhlenberg County Health Department in Central City will receive $125,000 for its “Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County” program, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Mitch McConnell's office.
The funding is through the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), which will provide nearly $2.5 million through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to 20 programs throughout Kentucky.
The DFC program awards grants to organizations that fight substance abuse among young people to help combat the drug abuse epidemic through prevention, treatment and interdiction.
