Muhlenberg High School’s athletic director was charged with harassment last week, for allegedly having unwanted contact with a student.
The Greenville Police Department charged MCHS athletic director Jerry Hancock with two counts of harassment, which is a class B misdemeanor, in connection with a Nov. 30 incident. The school was hosting girls and boys basketball games that day.
Sgt. Wes Miller, public information officers for the Greenville Police, said the department began an investigation last week, after the student involved posted about the incident on social media.
The “unwanted physical contact” was not required to be reported to law enforcement by the district, because the contact did not meet the legal requirements to be considered sexual contact, Miller said.
“It doesn’t rise to the level of sexual harassment,” Miller said.
The school district handled the incident appropriately, Miller said.
In a statement, Greenville Police say the district “addressed the incident immediately and according to law, with the student’s safety as the main priority.”
Carla Embry, the district’s community relations specialist, said the school district is cooperating with the investigation.
When asked if any action had been taken against Hancock, Embry said Hancock was not at school Monday, but declined to answer further questions.
“I can’t share any other information,” Embry said, adding that “with the police involved, we have to be careful. We are cooperating with them.”
Hancock did not return a call for comment Monday morning.
Harassment is defined by state law as when a person “strikes, shoves, kicks or otherwise subjects (a victim) to physical contact,” attempts to strike, verbally abuses, follows or engages in acts “which cause alarm or seriously annoy” a person with “no legitimate purpose.”
Hancock is scheduled to be arraigned in Muhlenberg District Court on April 14.
