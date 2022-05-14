Cars were decorated with messages for graduates, crepe paper and all sorts of colorful decorations as the parade for the Muhlenberg County High School Class of 2022 made its way to the school’s Mustang Stadium from the nearby Agriculture and Convention Center for a graduation ceremony under the stadium lights.

It was hard to miss Jonathan Grogan, wearing a black suit and riding his Yamaha V-Star motorcycle in the parade.

Before the parade, Grogan said that he has been riding for about three months, and was looking forward to riding his motorcycle to his graduation ceremony.

“It is relieving, that’s for sure,” he said of graduating.

Grogan said he already has his eye on a career, and will be completing school to become a heating and cooling technician. He starts his full-time job Tuesday.

Principal Donna Bumps was the first to speak to the 494 graduating seniors after they made their way to their seats for the Friday evening graduation ceremony.

“Class of 2022 this is your night,” she said. “The night you thought would never come and the one you looked forward to since starting your freshmen year.”

Bumps acknowledged the unusual circumstances the Class of 2022 has had to endure during their high school careers.

“You entered the halls of Muhlenberg County high school four years ago, eager to begin your next four years of fun,” Bumps said. “Little did you know that would be the last normal year of school that you would have experienced since entering the doors of the high school.”

Bumps said the Class of 2022 has endured not only a global pandemic, but also a tornado in addition to their own personal losses, but they did not let any of it get the best of them.

“You have unintentionally lived by the motto ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’ ” she said “You have laughed, cried and supported each other through the toughest of times.”

Salutatorian Isaac Evans thanked the principals, teachers, family and friends who helped him and his fellow classmates get to graduation day.

“Some people say it is the best four years of your life, and some people say it is the worst, either way we made it through high school, which is a huge accomplishment for everyone here,” Evans said.

Valedictorian Shiane Lussier said the important thing about high school is that they all made it to their graduation day.

“Whether you are someone like me, who worked themselves to death to get the perfect grade, or you are someone who had to fight tooth and nail to pass every single class, it really doesn’t matter.” she said. “You made it here, you did it and you are going to graduate.”