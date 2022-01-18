After the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district consolidated its high school under one roof in the fall, district officials are pleased so far with how the students are responding to the change.
About 12 years ago, the district made the decision to restructure its two high schools, Muhlenberg North High School and Muhlenberg South High School.
At that time, it created one school, but on two separate campuses. The Muhlenberg County High School east and west campuses were developed, with ninth- and 10-grade students attending the east high school, and 11th- and 12th-grade students attending the west school campus.
That decision was made largely due to high school enrollment, which was 1,381 in 2009. District enrollment was decreasing, but not such that all high school students could fit under one roof. Because the former north and south high school buildings were relatively new, the district didn’t want to build brand new facilities, district spokeswoman Carla Embry said.
Currently, there are 1,185 high school students enrolled in Muhlenberg County schools, so a decision was made to bring all students together in one building at the beginning of this school year.
That decision has proved to be a success, Embry said.
“Students and staff are completely united now,” she said, which has made it easier for them to work together. “Before, even though they were the same school, they were divided and staff was split.”
The east and west campuses were about 6 miles apart, and sometimes students and staff members would have to travel to each campus throughout the school day, depending on class schedules and program offerings, Embry said.
“The unity has been great for culture and it’s great for our students,” she said.
The previous configuration of the high schools meant students went through a lot of transitions from sixth through 12th grade. From kindergarten through fifth grade, students were together under one school, then they would move to a middle school, then to the east campus, and eventually the west campus, Embry said.
“We think this will be better for students in the long run,” she said.
All high school students now attend classes on what was the west campus. That facility is currently undergoing a renovation to its cafeteria to better accommodate them.
The former east campus building — which was built in 1990 as Muhlenberg South High — transitioned this year to become South Middle School. The former South Middle School now sits empty, but Embry said the district has been able to use it as storage for some of the donations it received following the Dec. 10 tornado.
Students also have been using the athletic facilities, she said, but the district eventually does plan to sell the property.
Embry said the Muhlenberg North Middle School is still in operation, but she foresees the district also consolidating all middle school students into one school at some point in the future.
The school district’s enrollment has been on the decline for several years, but especially since the Tennessee Valley Authority began to shut down its coal-fired units at the Paradise Fossil Plant, located near Drakesboro. Other industries in that area have also downsized, which has caused a migration of those former employees from the area, Embry said.
Families who had students enrolled in the system left during that time, especially those in the south end of the county, she said.
In the last 12 years, the district has lost nearly 850 students.
“We keep hoping an industry is going to land here in Muhlenberg County,” Embry said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
