Trent Seidl, Sr. Clinical Sales Representative at Intuitive Surgical from Newburgh, looks at a monitor as he guides attendees as they try out the controls of the da Vinci Surgical System during an open house Thursday at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

On Thursday, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital announced its recent acquisition of the robotic-assisted da Vinci Xi Surgical System — to be used for minimally-invasive care for gynecology, urology, thoracic and cardiac surgeries — with an in-person open house and hands-on demonstration.

The system, designed by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets robotic products to help improve clinical outcomes through minimally invasive surgery, translates a surgeon’s hand movements at a console in real time by bending and rotating the instruments while performing a procedure, according to Intuitive’s website.

