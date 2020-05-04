Muhlenberg County Humane Society has begun waiving adoption fees for its “long-term resident” animals in an effort to increase adoptions during COVID-19.
Shelter Director Janetta Smith said adoptions have decreased significantly since the novel coronavirus reached Kentucky and the facility had to be closed to the public.
The shelter is still allowing meet-and-greets by appointment, however, for serious adoption inquiries. Smith said anyone interested in a specific animal can call the shelter ahead of time to schedule a meet-and-greet, which will take place outside to limit the spread of germs in the facility.
“Our facility is small and we’re trying to do what’s best for us and the public to keep everyone safe, so we go out in the parking lot to … do a meet-and-greet with them and wear a mask and gloves,” Smith said.
Animals are being taken in on a case-by-case basis, according to Smith. She said the shelter has been asking anyone encountering strays to help feed them and keep them safe until they are able to be picked up unless it is an emergency situation. Owner surrenders are also being turned away temporarily as the humane society asks owners to keep their animals until the shelter can safely take them in, Smith said.
“Each situation, we weigh out what’s going on and what’s the need and we take it by priority,” she said.
While animals that have been with the shelter for six months or longer have waived adoption fees, the shelter is asking for donations when possible to help keep everything up and running.
Smith said the shelter is going through a difficult period right now with fewer adoptions than usual and being almost at full capacity with animals while relying heavily on community donations.
Smith said there will be a van outside the shelter from noon to 2 p.m. every day except Wednesday and Sunday where donated supplies can be dropped off. Any monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 164, Greenville KY, 42345.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
