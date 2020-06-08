Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said last week that county magistrates are looking at ways to reduce expenses in response to a $2.3 million reduction in the county’s upcoming budget.
The new budget year starts July 1. The county has received funds in lieu of taxes each year from Tennessee Valley Authority, which operates the Paradise power plant.
But TVA has closed its last coal-fired generating unit at Paradise and announced it was reducing its payment to the county by $2.3 million in the new fiscal year. The county had anticipated receiving $2.8 million from TVA.
Some of the blow will be cushioned by $1.1 million that the county will carry over from the current budget to the new budget, McGehee said. But the county will still likely have to make staff cuts, he said.
“My recommendation will be the majority of the cuts not affect our sheriff’s office or dispatch,” McGehee said.
The county is not looking at options such as an occupational tax.
“Muhlenberg County has one of the highest unemployment rates in western Kentucky and we do not want to place an additional burden,” on taxpayers, McGehee said.
The county is considering creating a transfer station, where truckloads of garbage would be charged based on their weight. Currently, the county has a flat rate of $10 per truckload.
“That is something even the previous court had discussed, where we have scales rather than a set amount,” McGehee said. If the plan goes forward, it would not affect residential customers who purchase garbage bags from the county, he said.
“All of this is preliminary,” McGehee said.
Another idea under consideration is transferring the county’s fee for 911 dispatch services from landline telephone bills to water bills. Currently, the fee is paid only by people who have landline telephones and that number has been in decline, McGehee said.
“I know the majority of our county (residents) do not have landline telephones,” McGehee said. “... I feel that would (guarantee) everyone is paying their fair share.”
The fee is currently $3. Raising the fee is also under consideration. By attaching the fee to water bills, people with more than one property would pay the fee for each property.
Those changes, if enacted, would generate more funds but those could only be used for dispatch.
Increasing the fee, however, would reduce the amount by which Fiscal Court subsidizes 911 dispatch, McGehee said.
“We are going to keep that fee as low as we can,” McGehee said. “... Our 911 fees will be used for operations at dispatch because we have been losing an extensive amount of money over the years” on 911 operations, which the county can no longer afford, he said.
Talks have also taken place about merging another county’s 911 dispatch operation into Muhlenberg County’s.
“I can’t name the county, but we are already in talks,” McGehee said. Moving the other county’s dispatch services to Muhlenberg dispatch “would save the other county money and create revenue for Muhlenberg County,” he said.
In terms of government expenses, “we are cutting our budget significantly,” and have cut travel and office equipment expenses, McGehee said. But cuts to staff are likely.
“These cuts are difficult to make … but the court is going to be left with no choice but to cut personnel,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
