A Muhlenberg County man was charged with fleeing police and wanton endangerment Monday after leading police on a multi-county chase.
Kentucky State Police reports say a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop in Muhlenberg County at 3:23 p.m. Reports say Andrew J. Toll, 33, of Bremen, initially stopped, but refused to exit his vehicle and then fled the scene.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say Toll fled across McLean County into Daviess County. Reports say Toll attempted to strike pursuing officers with his vehicle.
After crossing into Daviess County, Toll stopped and was taken into custody, reports say. Toll was charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and misdemeanor charges.
Toll was being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
