Farmstead Butcher Block LLC plans to invest more than $1.2 million to create a meat processing operation near Central City.
And it’s already started hiring online for 25 full-time jobs that pay an average of $22 an hour.
People can apply at mmmButcherBlock.com. The “mmm” is correct.
Clifford and Carol Jo Welch, residents of Muhlenberg County since 2014, created the company.
“We’re looking forward to becoming a source for quality, locally sourced meat as well as providing jobs to the area,” he said in a news release. “Local and neighboring residents, along with state and local governments, have all offered overwhelming support for this project. We are very happy to be here in Muhlenberg County.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said, “As our state recovers and builds back our economy stronger than ever, Kentucky’s flourishing food and beverage sector continues to prove itself a key element, and Farmstead will be a great addition to this growing industry.”
The company plans to locate on a five-acre site on Cleaton Road, that was formerly home to Oxford Mining.
It’s near the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway.
The site includes three existing buildings, allowing the company to process cattle, hogs, lamb, chicken and turkey, as well as deer on a seasonal basis.
The company’s investment includes coolers and freezers, an equipped harvest floor, a rail system for moving products and processing room equipment.
Construction is underway, with cattle, hog and lamb processing as the primary focus.
Poultry and deer processing are expected to begin this fall.
Muhlenberg Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said he believes Farmstead’s services “are needed and will be well-received. It’s an exciting time for our community and this project is going to fit in nicely.”
The governor’s office said Farmstead joins more than 350 food and beverage manufacturing, service and technology companies, which currently employ more than 52,000 people.
It said that last year, the industry announced 53 new location or expansion projects that are expected to create more than 1,500 full-time jobs in the future with $974 million in announced investments.
The news release said the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval in February to a 15-year incentive agreement that can provide up to $375,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.22 million.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.