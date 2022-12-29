Muhlenberg and Ohio are two of three counties that received new “Future I-569” signs last week to mark a 38-mile section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway.
Earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration requested that the Federal Highway Administration approve the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile section of the WK Parkway.
The designated area will begin in the west at the parkway’s intersection with I-69 south of Madisonville and continues east to its intersection with I-65 near Beaver Dam.
Ray Hagerman, executive director of the Muhlenberg Alliance for Progress (MAPS), said the parkway will be renamed and re-established as I-569, which signals two things for the area.
“It’s recognition that it is a major transportation thoroughfare,” he said. “The parkway has always been a transportation corridor and now there’s validation on it.”
Hagerman said the change also signals improvements that have been happening along the way.
“Parkways are more geared toward consumers, residents and travelers,” he said. “They have the cloverleaf exits but those are difficult for trucks. With WK Parkway becoming an interstate, those access and interchanges will change to a diamond shape to see trucks go on and off.”
As a result of these recent and upcoming changes, Hagerman said Muhlenberg County is already seeing “a bit of action.”
“There are companies looking to relocate or expand in the area,” he said. “It adds more credibility and helps the companies feel better about coming to this part of the region and state.”
One of the hopes Hagerman has with I-569 is that it will expand the job market in the county.
“We hope that job growth will be substantial in the area,” he said. “Capital investments will grow substantially, we hope.”
Looking into the future growth of the area, Hagerman said the county “has good fortune” in having approximately 600 acres at exit 48 on the parkway where Paradise Park is located.
“It’s been around for awhile but it’s seeing more action now,” he said. “There are one or two companies that might land there in 2023, and we are hoping they will bring a number of jobs with them. We’ve had so many inquiries on it.”
Hagerman said the county is also working on the acquisition of a site on the parkway and hopes to bring it online in the next year to 18 months.
Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said businesses and tourists look for interstate badges when they travel and hopes this will bring more economic growth and tourism into the area.
Johnston said this project could take up to five years, and Hagerman said possibly three to four years.
“I just want to thank the transportation cabinets for making this happen,” Johnston said. “I think this will be great.”
