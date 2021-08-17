Muhlenberg County Health Department has reported a total of 3,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 235 active cases as of Sunday.
There are 12 individuals being hospitalized due to the virus. The county has experienced 70 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Of the four new cases reported on Sunday, two were unvaccinated, one was too young to receive a vaccination and one was fully vaccinated.
The health department will provide free COVID-19 testing, by appointment only, on Aug. 17 at the Muhlenberg County Health Department.
