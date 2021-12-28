The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to beware of an attempted scam, where the scammer impersonates a worker with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Deputy Alex Piper, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said detectives are investigating reports of people approaching county residents, claiming to represent FEMA.
The warning follows previous alerts, telling people to beware of bogus contractors, attempting to scam people with tornado damage. On Monday, the attorney general’s office began registering contractors in Mayfield, to prevent contracting scams.
Piper said he was not aware of any contracting scams being reported in Muhlenberg County, and that the sheriff’s office is looking into FEMA impersonators.
Last week, a resident in Drakesboro, outside of the tornado area, called the sheriff’s office, saying a person was claiming to be a FEMA representative.
“I believe it’s a phishing scam,” Piper said Monday. “They approach people and say, ‘Did you make a claim?’ It’s an attempt to gain personal information from people.”
The incident in Drakesboro was captured by a surveillance camera and shared with the sheriff’s office. Piper said he contacted FEMA and was told the person in the footage is not a FEMA case worker.
FEMA does have centers where people can make disaster claims in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. Muhlenberg County residents can make claims for FEMA disaster assistance at Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Kentucky 81 in Sacramento. Ohio County residents can visit FEMA’s mobile registration center at 301 South Main St. in Hartford.
Claims can also be made over the phone at 800-621-FEMA, through DisasterAssistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA phone app.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said FEMA field representatives will make an appointment before coming to your home, will have government issued ID and FEMA vests and will travel in pairs.
Before hiring a contractor, the sheriff’s office recommends people get multiple bids, resist high-pressure sales tactics and check with the Better Business Bureau about the company. The sheriff’s office also suggest homeowners check the contractor’s references, not pay the contractor the entire amount upfront and be sure all work is completed before paying the full cost of the work.
People who have experienced fraud or a scam related to the tornado are asked to call the attorney general’s office at 502-696-5485. Muhlenberg County residents who believe they have been approached by a scammer should call the sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
