Muhlenberg County, along with nine other counties, was added to the list of counties that will be transitioning drivers licensing from the Circuit Court Clerks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in July.
The Transportation Cabinet will be able to administer Real IDs, a new, secure drivers licensing model, in Muhlenberg County.
Real IDs were introduced in a 2005 Congressional bill as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to improve national security.
There are currently 18 regional offices, which includes one in Daviess County, that provide Real ID services. However, the Daviess County Circuit Clerk’s Office is still issuing standard driver’s licenses. Any Kentucky resident can utilize a Real ID center either by appointment via the website — drive.ky.gov — or as a walk-in.
After these 10 counties are added, one-third of Kentucky’s counties will have made the transition.
”It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky that will usher in technology enhancements and more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling and, for the first time, online license renewal,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court are working to complete the statewide transition by June 30, 2022.
”After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing,” Beshear said.
To be eligible for a Real ID, a valid form of ID, such as a passport or birth certificate, must be provided, along with proof of Social Security and proof of address.
The Real ID enforcement date is May 3, 2023. After this date, a person with a standard drivers license will not be able to fly or enter federal buildings that require Real IDs.
Real ID appointments can be made in-person at regional Real ID offices, or online at drive.ky.gov.
Along with Muhlenberg, the nine other counties added were Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Garrard, Hickman, Livingston, Magoffin, Martin and Morgan.
