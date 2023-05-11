A Muhlenberg County woman has pleaded guilty to adult abuse in connection with a 2021 incident at a Central City nursing home.
A release from the state Attorney General’s office says Madison Hill, 23, of Central City, pleaded guilty to wanton abuse of an adult Monday in Muhlenberg Circuit Court.
The incident was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control. The abuse took place on June 19, 2021, while Hill was working as a caretaker at Sparks Nursing Center in Central City.
The release says Hill “abused a vulnerable adult” while working at the facility.
The press release says wanton abuse of an adult is a class D felony. The plea agreement calls for Hill to be placed on probation for three years. Hill could be sentenced to one year in prison if she does not complete the diversion.
