A Muhlenberg County woman has pleaded guilty to adult abuse in connection with a 2021 incident at a Central City nursing home.

A release from the state Attorney General’s office says Madison Hill, 23, of Central City, pleaded guilty to wanton abuse of an adult Monday in Muhlenberg Circuit Court.

