First Presbyterian Church’s lawn along 1328 Griffith Ave. will be filled Saturday with music, food vendors and 50 exhibit booths for the 24th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival.

The intercultural learning event, which has the theme of “We’re Better Together: Building Bridges Since 1998,” kicks off at 10 a.m., and it will feature a performance by the Owensboro High School choir and the People’s Parade led by bagpipers.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

