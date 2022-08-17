First Presbyterian Church’s lawn along 1328 Griffith Ave. will be filled Saturday with music, food vendors and 50 exhibit booths for the 24th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival.
The intercultural learning event, which has the theme of “We’re Better Together: Building Bridges Since 1998,” kicks off at 10 a.m., and it will feature a performance by the Owensboro High School choir and the People’s Parade led by bagpipers.
The Rev. Matt Curry, First Presbyterian’s pastor, said the recent influx of refugees places an even greater need for the event and its future. The refugees include those from Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Myanmar.
“We are getting more diverse and the different kinds of people we have living here,” Curry said. “It is important, especially to those of us who are people of faith, to model living peacefully among all of our neighbors and to love our neighbor as ourselves. The Good Samaritan story in the Gospels makes it clear that neighbors are not necessarily just those who believe, look or on the same page as we are.”
Among the entertainment will be Afghanistan, Congolese and Karenni dancers, a bluegrass band, gospel singing and Spanish folk songs. The choirs from Estes and Cravens elementary schools will also perform.
Debbie McCoy, the festival’s committee chairwoman, said it’s an opportunity for people of various cultures to interact.
“The Multicultural Festival is an opportunity to start conversations between people from diverse backgrounds and experiences,” she said. “Having fun together and enjoying each other’s company builds bridges.”
Jeff Moles, First Presbyterian’s director of Christian education and mission, said, “The festival planning team has worked all year to build on the great tradition of the Multicultural Festival. Visitors can expect more food, a wider variety of exhibitors and more participation from Owensboro residents who have come from around the world.”
In the past, the event has attracted more than 2,000 people.
Curry said the festival is First Presbyterian’s main ministry.
“…It’s become not only the hallmark event for this church but also a big event in the life of this community that’s embraced by this city,” Curry said. “I can see just from last year to this year that’s it’s going to be bigger and better.”
