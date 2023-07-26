MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL PIC 1

Denise Ricci, right, and Lexie Estes look over a selection of traditional Filipino food items while browsing exhibitors' offerings during the 24th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival in August 2022 at First Presbyterian Church.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Multicultural Festival will ring in its 25-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave.

The free event — under the theme “One Community, Many Voices” — will include more than 40 exhibit booths highlighting world cultures and community organizations, about eight to 10 food vendors representing a variety of cuisines and entertainment from a variety of cultures through the disciplines of dance, martial arts, music, theatre and more.

