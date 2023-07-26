The Owensboro Multicultural Festival will ring in its 25-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave.
The free event — under the theme “One Community, Many Voices” — will include more than 40 exhibit booths highlighting world cultures and community organizations, about eight to 10 food vendors representing a variety of cuisines and entertainment from a variety of cultures through the disciplines of dance, martial arts, music, theatre and more.
The festival debuted in 1999 when Winny Lin, a First Presbyterian member, wanted to celebrate diversity in the community by encouraging people to celebrate their heritage while inviting them to also learn about other cultural traditions.
Debbie McCoy, the festival’s committee chairperson, has been involved with the event since 2006, after Lin put out a call for volunteers.
McCoy describes the festival reaching its 25th anniversary as “kind of awesome.”
“It’s hard to believe it’s been this long,” she said, “and we’re still going strong.”
Since the festival’s inception, McCoy said one of the main objectives has been trying to foster understanding and respect for people’s similarities and differences.
“...It seems to begin conversations about how we’re all different but how we’re all the same in certain ways,” she said, “and I think it’s been a starting place for a lot of those conversations here in Owensboro over the years.
“The most important part (of the festival) is to get people to start talking to each other and listening to each other and building a respect for each other so that we could all work together to make this community stronger.”
McCoy believes being able to have this type of dialogue and discussion is still vital to the community.
“I think it’s important to fight the hate that is going on right now and that developed over the last year,” she said. “I think it’s even more important now than it was 25 years ago ....
“There’s more open disagreements and people not being kind to each other, and we need to combat that.”
For first-time attendees, McCoy said the festival is both fun and educational.
“There’s a lot to see and a lot to learn,” she said. “We have people there representing different countries. We also have people there with service organizations that are talking about what they do in the community to … bring people together and work together.”
There will also be a “festival passport” at the information booth, which McCoy said will include a question to direct attendees to each one of the booths to visit.
“If you ask that question to people that are working the booth, it’s designed to start a conversation to learn something about that organization or (that) person’s reason for being there,” she said.
McCoy said being part of the festival has become a personal passion, knowing that she is helping facilitate conversations and helping people from different backgrounds and cultures find ways to “work together to move forward.”
“I think that’s the most important thing that the festival can ever do — is just to bring people together and build respect,” she said, “and the fact that we can celebrate all the different things in our community (and) all the different people that are in our community.”
Festival sponsors include Owensboro Health; Thacker Wealth & Retirement-Raymond James; Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; UniFirst; First Presbyterian Church; Atmos Energy; Independence Bank and Kurtz Auction.
